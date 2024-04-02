Princess Kate Middleton may not have had control over when news of her cancer diagnosis was made public.

Kensington Palace reportedly rushed to release the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement video after news of her health condition had leaked. The Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column reported on Monday, April 1, that the palace had no choice but to rush the video’s release after being contacted about Kate’s diagnosis.

According to the outlet, whether or not the leak came from The London Clinic, where Kate underwent a January abdominal procedure, or elsewhere is unknown. Us Weekly has reached out to the palace for comment.

Kate revealed in a March 22 social media video that doctors discovered she had cancer following her abdominal surgery earlier this year. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she explained at the time.

Related: A Timeline of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: Surgery, Chemo and More Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton chose to address her ongoing cancer battle in her own time. Kate’s last official public appearance before taking a break was in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after April at the earliest due […]

Noting that the news came as a “huge shock” for her family, Kate went on to note that she and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” (The couple, who wed in 2011, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.)

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she continued. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Just days before her diagnosis made headlines, news broke that Kate’s medical records had been the target of a security breach at The London Clinic. The Daily Mail reported at the time that hospital staffers allegedly tried to access her medical information following her January surgery.

“[There are] systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,” The London Clinic’s CEO, Al Russell, said in a statement to NBC News last month. “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Prior to Kate’s cancer announcement, fans flooded the internet with theories and speculation about the princess’ health status and whereabouts as she had not made a public appearance since December 2023. Digital disinformation expert Martin Innes told The New York Times last month that several social media accounts behind the Kate conspiracies could potentially be linked to a Russian-based disinformation campaign.

Related: Royal Family Members Who Have Supported Kate Middleton in Her Cancer Battle Many members of the royal family are publicly rallying around Princess Kate Middleton after she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video shared via X on […]

“It provokes an emotional reaction,” Innes told the outlet on March 27. “The story was already being framed in conspiracy terms, so you can appeal to those people. And people who support the royal family get angry.”

Following her cancer announcement, the palace announced that Kate will not return to royal duties until for the foreseeable future. As a result, Kate, William, 41, and their kids did not attend the royal family’s Easter church service on Sunday, March 31, instead opting for a private holiday at home.

The Easter service did mark one of King Charles III‘s few public appearances since being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February. He returned to royal duties last month and has resumed hosting events at Buckingham Palace.