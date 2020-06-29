Katharine McPhee Jokes About Why She Married David Foster

Such a jokester! Katharine McPhee gave the so-called “real reason” she chose to marry David Foster.

The 36-year-old Smash alum responded to Charlie Puth’s tweet about her 71-year-old spouse’s work. The “Girlfriend” singer, 28, raved about a little-known song Foster wrote and produced for The Bodyguard titled “I Have Nothing.” (The track was sung by Whitney Houston for the 1992 film.)

“The second chord (E minor something) in the intro of ‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston will always give me chills,” Puth tweeted on Sunday, June 28. “That warm pad under the DX7 piano when it comes in wowwwwwwwwww.”

The “Over It” singer retweeted the “Mother” crooner, writing, “The real reason I married David.”

McPhee and Foster got engaged in July 2018 after a little more than a year of dating. The couple, who boast an age gap of 35 years, tied the knot in London last June.

The California native posted a special tribute to Instagram on Sunday in honor of the one-year anniversary of their summer nuptials. “A year ago today, I married the love of my life,” she captioned a photo of the pair on their wedding day. “Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future!”

Foster had four different marriages before McPhee came along. The Canadian musician was married to Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986 and B.J. Cook to 1972 to 1981.

In a joint interview with Hoda Kotb for Today in November 2019, the twosome opened up about their love story. McPhee and Foster became friends after meeting early on in her career, but they developed a romance in the years that followed.

“We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli,” she explained at the time. “I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

Foster told Kotb, 55, what he loves most about his wife, saying: “Her singing, first of all … I mean, where do I start, the inner beauty, the outer beauty. And we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together.”