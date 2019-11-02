



An inside look at the ceremony! Katharine McPhee celebrated her husband David Foster‘s 70th birthday with a sweet tribute — which included a new wedding photo — on Instagram on Friday, November 1.

The photo shows Foster waiting at the altar as McPhee, 35, walks down the aisle in her wedding dress to greet him. Other pictures in the post include multiple shots of McPhee cozying up to Foster and one photo of the music producer in his younger years.

“I’ve known this man for 13 years now,” McPhee captioned the post. “What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here. Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart. I’m so proud that he’s my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday baby!”

On June 28, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had wed at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in West London in front of approximately 100 guests. The big day also happened to be the 13th anniversary of the release of her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” cover. The song was the first single she released after competing on American Idol and was produced by Foster.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” the Smash alum wrote on Instagram. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

The couple were first linked in May 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy at dinner at Nobu in Malibu. A source confirmed to Us in October that the pair were “casually dating.”

“They have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels,” the source said at the time.

McPhee and Foster went public with their romance when they were seen holding hands on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. In July 2018, Foster proposed to the singer on the top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy.

Previously, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. The 16-time Grammy winner has four ex-wives, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, and has five daughters, Allison, 49, Amy, 46, Sara, 38, Erin, 37, and Jordan, 33.