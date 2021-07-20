Putting in the work! Katherine Schwarzenegger explained how an unexpected activity helped her relationship with Chris Pratt right before their nuptials.

“Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what is that going to be like?’ And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift,” Schwarzenegger, 31, revealed during an appearance on the Dear Media “Meaning Full Living” podcast on Monday, July 19. “I know not everybody does [it], of course, because … if they don’t tell you you have to do it then why would you?”

Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot with Pratt, 42, in June 2019, was surprised how much the opportunity improved her bond with her husband.

“When we had this experience of going to premarital counseling to get married in the Catholic Church it was such an amazing gift in our relationship ahead of getting married that we’ve definitely wanted to continue throughout our relationship and has been such a helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance,” the author explained.

For the duo, the chance to have such open communication set them up for success down the line.

“Talking about things that maybe we wouldn’t necessarily have talked about before getting married, talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don’t like to talk about with one another. Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on,” she noted. “That I think helps us.”

Schwarzenegger previously opened up about how becoming parents to their daughter Lyla, 11 months, brought the pair even close together.

“Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in 2020. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

The Gift of Forgiveness author also discussed the benefit of spending time together as a family no matter where that might be.

“But also being able to do things together with the baby is also really special,” Schwarzenegger shared at the time. “Getting familiar and comfortable in the kitchen is a big part of that for us as well.”