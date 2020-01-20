Kathryn-Newton-Responds-to-Brandon-Thomas-Lee-Dating-Rumors

Keeping mum! Kathryn Newton neither confirmed nor denied the speculation she’s dating Brandon Thomas Lee while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 19.

Instead, the Big Little Lies star pivoted to her Chrome Hearts glasses collaboration with the Hills: New Beginnings star.

“Oh my god,” Newton, 22, responded when asked about the rumors. “OK, first of all, though, Chrome Hearts is the coolest, and it’s so cool to be part of that.”

The actress did, however, have high praise for Lee, 23. “Brandon is the best. We’ve been friends since high school, so to get to do that with him was so much fun.”

Us confirmed in August 2019 that the duo were dating after they were spotted together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, along with Lee’s mother, Pamela Anderson, and his brother, Dylan Jagger Lee.

“Brandon and Kathryn were so cute together,” an eyewitness told Us. “Kathryn and Brandon sat next to each other. Kathryn looked very poised, as if it was the first time she was meeting Pam.”

But by October, Brandon was insisting that the relationship was platonic. “Me and Kathryn are good friends,” he told Us at the time. “Both our lives are crazy. It’s just hard to … you know, we see each other every once in a while. But we’re friends.”

On the red carpet on Sunday, Newton also dished on Big Little Lies, saying she’s “so in” for a possible third season of the HBO hit. “I can tell you that I really want it to happen,” she added. “That’s what I can tell you. And I think everyone really wants to do it.”

The Orlando native plays Abigail Carlson, daughter of Reese Witherspoon’s character on the show, and she revealed to Us that she and Witherspoon, 43, bonded after the first table read. “She sat down and had lunch with me, and as soon as I started talking to her, I knew that she was just bringing me up and that I could fly because she believed in me, you know what I mean?”

Newton also bonded with Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley, who gave her “one of the best pieces of advice” that she has gotten. “[Shailene] told me that I always know in my heart what job I should do next and everything. She’s like, ‘You know.’ I’m like, ‘Ugh. Jesus, she’s right.’”

With reporting by Carly Sloane