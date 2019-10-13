



Timing is everything. Brandon Thomas Lee gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on his relationship with Kathryn Newton after they were spotted on date.

“Me and Kathryn are good friends. Both our lives are crazy. It’s just hard to, you know, we see each other every once in a while,” the Hills: New Beginnings star told Us at the Re-Plant Love event, hosted by Clarins and the Malibu Foundation, on Saturday, October 12. “But we’re friends.”

Lee, 23, was seen out with the Big Little Lies star, 22, at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California in August. The twosome dined with his mother, Pamela Anderson, and his brother, Dylan Jagger Lee. A source told Us at the time that Lee and Newton looked “so cute together.”

“Kathryn and Brandon sat next to each other. Kathryn looked very poised, as if it was the first time she was meeting Pam,” the source noted.

Brandon made his reality TV debut on The Hills revival earlier this year. He told Us on Saturday that season 2 of the series will go deeper than season 1.

“Season 1, there’s a lot of great introductions. Season 2, I think we’ll be able to get a lot more into what everyone’s about and more into their lives,” he explained. “I feel like season 1 was introducing and reintroducing a lot of people back into the The Hills world, and I feel like season 2, we’ll actually get a chance to dive deeper and get to know people better. … I’m excited. We’re working everything out right now and I don’t know, maybe we’ll be back filming soon.”

When asked if Kaitlynn Carter’s former fling Miley Cyrus will be included on the second season, Lee laughed. Cyrus and Carter called it quits last month after a whirlwind romance following her split from Liam Hemsworth. The Hannah Montana alum has since moved on with Cody Simpson.

Brandon, meanwhile, is focused on his acting career while he waits for the MTV cameras to start rolling again.

“I just finished a film called Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story. I was in New York for two months shooting that. I just got back,” he told Us. “And [I’m] just working on different projects here and there now, but that was the one I was focusing on mainly, and now I’m only home for a week! So I’m trying to relax and take some time and figure out what the next year looks like for me.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

