



Amicable exes. Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are on good terms following their split, according to their Hills: New Beginnings costar Whitney Port.

“They worked through it and they’re friends and they’re trying to handle it as peacefully as possible. And it seems like they are,” Port, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 10, while discussing her partnership with Excedrin. “I don’t really have anything negative to say about that.”

The reality star also noted that Carter, 31, is the person in the cast to which she feels most connected. “I would say Kaitlynn is probably my closest friend at the moment,” she said. “I’m cool with everybody. I’m friends with everybody. But I definitely talked to her the most out of everybody.”

Jenner, 36, and the Selfé founder announced their split in August. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The pair exchanged vows in Indonesia in June 2018. However, a source revealed that they never officially wed because they failed to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

A week after the news broke, Carter was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in Italy. The duo dated for a month before splitting in September.

Jenner, for his part, moved on with model Josie Canseco in August. The new couple attended the same event as Carter on October 2. It is unclear if the trio bumped into each other while at the Nights of the Jack’s Friends and Family VIP Preview Night in Los Angeles.

The DJ stepped in to defend his ex in August amid her fling with Cyrus, 26. “There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

Jenner called Carter a “wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with” as well as “a positive force in my life.”

He continued: “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong, but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

