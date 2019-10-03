



Awkward alert? Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco, were spotted at the same Halloween event as his ex Kaitlynn Carter.

The 36-year-old DJ and the 22-year-old model made their red carpet debut at the Nights of the Jack’s Friends and Family VIP Preview Night in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 2. Carter, 31, was also in attendance at the event, Us Weekly can confirm.

While it’s unclear if Jenner and Carter ran into each other at the Halloween bash, it wouldn’t be the first time that the exes ended up at the same party. Back in August, the blogger and former fling Miley Cyrus were seen at the same New York City nightclub as Jenner and Canseco —just weeks after the Hills costars split.

Jenner and Carter announced their breakup on August 2. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

While they were never legally married in the United States, the twosome exchanged vows in Indonesia in June 2018.

Both Jenner and Carter wasted no time moving on from each other. While the Princes of Malibu alum was first spotted with Canseco on August 14, Carter was seen packing on the PDA with Cyrus days earlier. After a whirlwind romance, Us confirmed on September 21 that the two women called it quits after a little over a month together.

Cyrus’ relationship with Carter began after she split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth. The twosome called it quits in August after less than eight months of marriage. Hemsworth made things official when he filed for divorce on August 21. The following day, the Hannah Montana alum denied reports that she was unfaithful to the Hunger Games actor, whom she dated on and off for a decade.

“Once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” Cyrus tweeted on August 22. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

