The Hills’ Brandon Thomas Lee Is Dating Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton

The Hills are alive with the sounds of new romances! Brandon Thomas Lee is dating Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 23, and the 22-year-old actress were spotted together at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, August 14. According to a source, Lee’s mother, Pamela Anderson, and his brother, Dylan Jagger Lee, also dined with the new couple. The MTV star’s father, Tommy Lee, was not at the dinner.

“Brandon and Kathryn were so cute together,” the source tells Us. “Kathryn and Brandon sat next to each other. Kathryn looked very poised, as if it was the first time she was meeting Pam.”

Brandon made his reality TV debut on The Hills revival earlier this year. In addition to following his acting career on the show, fans get a glimpse inside his personal life, but it’s unclear if The Society star plans to appear on season 2, which the cast is currently filming.

News of Brandon’s new romance comes days after he got involved in pal Brody Jenner‘s split from Kaitlynn Carter. The actor accused his costar of faking her fling with Miley Cyrus following her split from Jenner earlier this month.

“It’s just like, why?” Lee began on E!’s Daily Pop on Monday, August 12. “They’re just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they’re all friends. So, it’s like, they were all friends. So, why? It just seems so ridiculous to me.”

Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31, were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy on August 9, one day before Us confirmed the “Slide Away” singer called it quits with husband Liam Hemsworth. According to an insider, the two women turned to each other amid their respective breakups.

“Her and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” the insider explained.

Following their cozy Italian vacation, Cyrus and Carter were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Jenner, for his part, stepped out with Playboy model Josie Canseco later that day.

“He seemed happy to be with another girl after all the news surrounding his breakup,” a source told Us of the twosome’s Wednesday’s evening at Warwick nightclub in Hollywood. “Brody and Josie weren’t touchy feely, but she spent the night out by his side and they seemed comfortable together.”

