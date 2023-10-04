Kathy Griffin mocked Britney Spears’ viral dance video by playing with knives in order to promote her next live show.

“You heard me, we’ve got knives, we’ve got spatulas … and we’ve got a Vegas show @themiragelv on October 6th,” Griffin, 62, captioned a Tuesday, October 3, Instagram video.

In the clip, a bikini-clad Griffin danced around her kitchen holding up a paring knife and a spatula. Griffin, who proclaimed in her caption that it was “not a prop knife or spatula,” also wore a pair of black rain boots.

“You should come see me this Friday at the Mirage in Las Vegas,” she quipped while moving the cutlery above her head. “I’ll be making fun of everyone and everything, including myself!”

The video, down to Griffin’s swimsuit, poked fun at Spears’ own knife-dancing clip that was uploaded late last month.

On September 26, the pop star, 41, wrote via Instagram that she recently started “playing in the kitchen with knives today.” Spears, who grooved around her house in a two-piece swimsuit while holding the blades, explained that they were “not real knives.”

While Spears didn’t see an issue with the clip, fans immediately were concerned for her well-being. Local police officers in Ventura County, California, even ended up performing a welfare check.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly on September 28. “We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat. However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.”

Spears took to Instagram later that day to confirm that she was fine, revealing her team had rented props from a local shop. “No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!!” she wrote. “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

The Grammy winner’s inner circle, however, is still concerned, a source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She’s in a very vulnerable and dangerous place right now,” the insider said, claiming the blades were real. “Britney has a history of playing with knives. … [Her] people are very concerned, but no one has intervened [because] she fires people at the drop of a hat.”

Griffin, for her part, further explained why she imitated Spears’ video during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

“I have to keep up with Britney [but] let me say something, and I also fear the #FreeBritney [fans], but sometimes a person can be too free,” the comedian quipped. “All I’m saying is — I love you gays, I love you #FreeBritney people — but you didn’t have a plan. No dogs were harmed in my video, you know, because she had her dogs running around [in hers].”