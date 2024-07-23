Kathy Hilton is hoping her sister, Kyle Richards, dips her toe back in the dating pool following her split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

When asked by Us Weekly whether Hilton, 65, was “trying to encourage” Richards, 55, to get out there, she replied, “Oh, yeah!”

“I think it will take a while,” Hilton exclusively told Us at Sutton Stracke‘s Los Angeles Fashion Show on Monday, July 22. “You know, I think right now her daughters are the most important thing. She’s working so much that it’s hard to get out there and, you know, after working all day, you’re kind of tired.”

Hilton added that Richards is “doing OK” after Umansky, 54, made headlines earlier this month for packing on the PDA with a mystery blonde in a Greece airport. (The identity of the woman has yet to be revealed.)

When asked whether it was “jarring” to see the images circulate online, Hilton noted, “Even if it was five years from now, it would be.”

Garcelle Beauvais, for her part, told Us how she’s been “supporting” Richards.

“Being good girlfriends! I think that’s what you do when a friend is going through something uncomfortable,” Beauvais, 57, said at the event, which was held on The Godfrey Rooftop in Hollywood, California. “We try to rally.”

Beauvais, however, noted that if this was her ex-husband, she’d be “unsnatched right now.”

Richards has also been leaning on Stracke, 52, as she navigates her separation. “We’ve talked about some things and I seem to be the queen of divorce,” Stracke said. “I don’t know why.”

Stracke noted that she and Richards are “in a really good place.” (Richards previously revealed during an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast recorded at BravoCon in November 2023 that she needed space from Stracke.)

“I just love her and I love our friendship and where it’s going and so I want to be there for her to support her in any way that I can,” Stracke told Us on Monday at her fashion show. Sutton Green Label embodies circularity and sustainability in the fashion industry, aiming to enhance the lives of our consumers and community while making a positive impact on our planet.

Us confirmed one year ago that Richards and Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in July 2023. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star met in 1994 and tied the knot two years later. They share daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Umanksy is also stepfather to Richards’ and ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie’s daughter, Farrah, 35.

While Richards and Umansky have yet to file for divorce, Us broke the news in May that he had moved out of their shared home.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months,” a source explained at the time. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody