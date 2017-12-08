Breaking her silence. Katie Couric responded to a comment on her Instagram about Matt Lauer being fired from NBC News after sexual harassment allegations.

“Miss these days. Carrie, phone home. (Or at least text me…😏),” Couric captioned a throwback photo with her daughter on Thursday, December 7. “#Cantsleep #insomniac #missmygirls #missmolner.”

After an Instagram user asked Couric, who cohosted the Today show from 1991 to 2006 (Lauer joined her in 1997), if she had anything to say about his termination, Couric responded: “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to. Thanks for your interest.”

The former Katie host returned to the morning show in January 2017 to celebrate Lauer’s 20th anniversary as a Today anchor.

As previously reported, Lauer was fired from the Today show on November 29 amid allegations of sexual harassment. After the news broke, Variety published a two-month long investigation detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Lauer.

Lauer, who was spotted without his wedding ring in Sag Harbor, New York, on December 6, broke his silence about the allegations against him on November 30.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer, 59, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job,” he continued. “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

