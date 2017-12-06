Matt Lauer was spotted buying breakfast without his wedding ring in Sag Harbor, New York, on Wednesday, December 6.

Lauer, who was fired from NBC News after allegations of sexual harassment on November 29, is married to Annette Roque. The pair tied the knot in October 1998 and are parents to Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

The former Today show host, 59, was photographed wearing his ring in the Hamptons on November 30 — the day after he was fired.

The Daily Mail reports that Roque, 52, was also spotted without her wedding ring on Wednesday, and the former model’s father, Henri, claims she plans to divorce Lauer.

“I have no words for her husband,” Henri reportedly told the publication. “What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed.”

Lauer broke his silence about the allegations against him on November 30.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement to Us Weekly. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job,” he continued. “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

