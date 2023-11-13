Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going strong.

Perry, 39, was seen holding hands with Bloom, 46, while leaving popular restaurant Raf’s in New York City on Friday, November 10. For their date night, Perry bundled up in a blue coat with fur lining. She paired the layer with black velvet pants and sparkly heels and an updo. Bloom opted for a flannel shirt and matching jacket. He completed his outfit with corduroy pants, brown leather shoes and orange sunglasses.

The engaged couple’s night out came days after their tentative win in their lawsuit against real estate agent Carl Westcott over their $15 million California home. The lawsuit began in July 2020 after Westcott claimed he “lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract” after he sold his house to the duo. (Westcott was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a genetic brain disorder, in 2015.)

Earlier this month, the court ruled that Westcott, 84, “presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity” to enter a real estate contract.

The judge will determine if damages are owed in a second phase of the trial when Perry will testify about her alleged losses in February 2024.

Perry’s attorney Eric Rowen reacted to the win a statement to Us Weekly: “The judge found that Mr. Westcott could not prove anything other than he was of perfectly sound mind when he engaged in complex negotiations over several weeks with multiple parties to transact a lucrative sale of the property that netted him a substantial profit. The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind. We look forward to wrapping this matter up at the scheduled damage trial phase set for February 13 and 14, if not before.”

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019 when Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day. The following year, in August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, Daisy.

Through the years, they have been open about their ups and downs. Most recently, in April, she shared via Instagram how she and Bloom keep their romance alive. “Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.,” she wrote at the time. “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨. Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter.”

Bloom replied in her comments section, “I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Perry tagged “The Hoffman Process,” in her post, which is a week-long therapy retreat.