Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got very cozy while attending a Bruce Springsteen concert over the weekend.

The American Idol judge, 38, and the Carnival Row alum, 46, were spotted locking lips and snuggling during the Saturday, July 8, performance at the BST Hyde Park festival in London.

The duo — who got engaged in 2019 after dating on and off for three years — also hung out with Chelsea Handler and Leslie Mann during the show. In one photo, both Bloom and Mann, 51, leaned in close to Perry’s face while standing on either side of her.

Handler, 48, for her part, shared an Instagram photo from the occasion, which Bloom reposted via his Instagram Story. In the snap, the U.K. native stood with his arms around the comedian while Perry stood next to them smiling. Mann and her husband, Judd Apatow, were also present for the photo opportunity.

Although Perry and Bloom still enjoy their nights out with friends, the pop star has been candid about how their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy, has shifted her priorities.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz,” Perry explained during a May 2022 appearance on the “Life Will Be the Death of Me With Chelsea Handler” podcast. “Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just Daisy’s happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy.”

The “Never Really Over” songstress continued: “A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”

Bloom, for his part, also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 40 — who is also mom to sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with husband Evan Spiegel — has publicly sung Perry’s praises on several occasions.

“I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day,” Kerr gushed during a May 2023 appearance on the “Something to Talk About” podcast while discussing coparenting. “I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one.”

The Grammy nominee, meanwhile, called Kerr her “friend and coparent” during a March 2023 Vogue interview. “We are a blended family, a modern family. And we want to help destroy that old narrative [that] ex-wives and new wives don’t get along.’ That’s not true. We are strong, powerful women and we need each other and we are really there for each other.”

As for Perry’s relationship with the Outpost actor, Bloom admitted that “there’s definitely never a dull moment” in their romance during a February interview with Flaunt magazine.

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did,” he told the outlet.