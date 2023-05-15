She’s not that hot and cold about it! Katy Perry may have gone viral for losing her seat at King Charles III‘s coronation, but she’s choosing to just laugh it off.

“Well I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern,” the “Dark Horse” singer, 38, joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, May 14. “I found my seat.”

Perry — who stunned in a lilac Vivienne Westwood suit and matching fascinator — arrived at the coronation ceremony on May 6 and walked through the pews attempting to find her seat. At one point, fans pointed out that they saw her ask for assistance.

“You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it,” the “Teenage Dream” songstress explained. “When you look one way for 15 seconds, it’s just all of a sudden, the Internet takes over.”

The day following the mishap, Perry performed some of her iconic songs including “Firework” at a celebratory concert for King Charles, 74. Perry glittered in a gold gown by Vivenne Westwood which featured a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves and a billowing skirt reminiscent of the Victorian Era. The Grammy nominee was one of many artists participating along with Andrea Bocelli and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie.

Perry shared in April that she was “grateful to get to go” and perform.

“I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking,” she told ET at the time. “I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”

Charles was blessed and anointed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. The momentous occasion was attended by several members of the royal family — including Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, stayed in California with her and Harry’s children: son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 23 months, as Archie’s 4th birthday coincided with the historic occasion.

Following the coronation, Perry’s blunt comments about Markle’s 2018 wedding dress resurfaced on Wednesday, May 10.

“I would’ve done one more fitting,” the “Roar” singer told ET in May 2018, before praising Princess Kate’s wedding dress. “Kate won,” Perry continued. “I’m sorry. I’m never not going to tell the truth. … One more fitting, but I love you.”