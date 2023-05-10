Just her opinion! Katy Perry’s blunt comments about Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding dress have resurfaced following her participation in King Charles III’s coronation concert.

In May 2018 — shortly after Meghan, 41, tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle — Perry, 38, shared her thoughts on the Givenchy gown the former Suits actress wore to say “I do.”

“I would’ve done one more fitting,” the “Dark Horse” singer told Entertainment Tonight at the time, before praising the Alexander McQueen number Princess Kate wore to wed Prince William in 2011. “Kate won,” Perry continued. “Kate won. I’m sorry. I’m never not going to tell the truth … One more fitting, but I love you.”

Meghan’s ceremony look was a simple white dress handcrafted out of double bonded silk with an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. The garment was finished with a sculpted waist and an intricate veil designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller. The fashion house spent over 500 hours embroidering the 16-foot headpiece with flowers from every commonwealth nation. Additionally, flowers from California and Kensington Palace were included as a nod to Meghan’s birthplace and her husband’s home country.

The “Archetypes” podcast host completed her wedding ensemble with the Queen Mary banned tiara — lent to the bride by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The crown was made in 1932 for the queen’s grandmother Queen Mary and was designed around the center brooch, which was a gift from her 1893 wedding to King George V.

Though Perry wasn’t thrilled with Meghan’s outfit, the Grammy winner wished the Sussexes happiness.

“I’m so happy for them,” Perry told ET. “I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts. You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her. I wish them both well.”

Fans revisiting Perry’s remarks about Meghan come after the American Idol judge performed during Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 — one day after he was officially crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

Perry glittered in a gold gown by Vivienne Westwood at the Windsor Castle event, belting out her hits “Roar” and “Firework.” The glitzy show also included performances by Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger and was attended by William, 40, Kate, 41, and their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Harry, 38, attended his father’s coronation on Saturday, but left the U.K. shortly after as the celebration took place on his son Archie’s 4th birthday. (Meghan stayed back in California with Archie and their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.)

The BetterUp CIO has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan announced their decision to step back as working royals in January 2020. Tension increased among the family when Meghan and Harry opened up about their experience in a tell-all CBS interview in March 2021 and again in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022. Harry went on to share a number of concerning allegations about his father and brother in his memoir, Spare, which hit shelves in January.