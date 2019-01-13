No second-guessing herself! Katy Perry left a sweet comment on her beau Orlando Bloom’s Instagram on Saturday, January 12, ahead of the actor’s birthday — and it’s safe to say she’s thankful for him.

“last selfie on a set in my 41st year 🎂…i’m grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star, now 42, captioned the post. “We ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take…they shape our realities…and as I say to myself and my son…make smart choices…happy me ⭕️and my loyal companion.”

This led the American Idol judge, 34, to take to the comments section and gush: “Glad I made the right choice doe. Happy birthday angel.”

Perry later took to her page to pay tribute to Bloom on his special day. “Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote alongside a pic of her love wearing a shirt that read, “Woman power.”

Perry and Bloom split in March 2017 after a year of dating, but rekindled their romance in January 2018. They later made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte Carlo in Monaco in September 2018.

The following month, a source told Us Weekly that “getting engaged is definitely a possibility in the future” for the two.

“Katy and Orlando have worked out all their kinks and have had really fluid communication about what each of them wants,” the insider added at the time. “Katy doesn’t want this relationship to be a repeat cycle of things she’s already experienced in past relationships that didn’t work out. She’s learned to grow from them and doesn’t want that in her current relationship.”

The pair recently rang in the new year together in Aspen, Colorado, surrounded by friends, including the “Roar” songstress’ ex-boyfriend Diplo.

