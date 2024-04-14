Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a rare red carpet date night on Saturday, April 13.

The couple attended The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. John Wick star, 59, wore a dark suit with a scarf and tan boots while Grant, 51, stunned in a blue gown with a deep v-neck and small side cutouts and carried a light pink clutch.

The pair were even seen sharing a kiss before the event.

Reeves and Grant, who is an artist, met in 2009 at a dinner party and quickly became friends. The relationship eventually turned romantic and the private couple have been dating since at least 2017. They took their romance public in 2019.

Reeves and Grant are “typically homebodies who prefer quiet nights alone or small get-togethers with friends,” an insider told Us Weekly in November 2023. When they decide to step out in front of the cameras, there is usually a good cause behind the event. Saturday’s gala supported the Museum of Contemporary Art, which has several of Grant’s pieces on display.

“Things are great between them. They’re very happy together,” the insider added in November, weeks after they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Though they get dressed up for the formal events, the two are generally pretty low-key. “[They are] both very relaxed and casual by nature,” a second source told Us last fall, calling the pair an “amazing match.”

They first worked together in 2011 by accident. Their book, Ode to Happiness, includes his poetic text with her drawings, but Grant only made the illustrations as a gift to Reeves. “The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant told British Vogue in 2020. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him – they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

Grant has noted that they are both artists and “storytelling is at the heart of what we both do,” she told People in September 2023.

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object,” Grant explained. “He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. … There’s a relationship. We’re both, at the heart, readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”