Keke Palmer had a funny response while shutting down pregnancy rumors.

Palmer, 31, initially sparked speculation after sharing photos from her birthday celebration over the weekend. In one snap, an attendee was holding her stomach, which caused fans to ask in the comments section whether Palmer is expecting her second baby.

“That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming! 😂❤️,” a fan replied on Monday, August 26, to which the actress wrote back, “Idk why her ass [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it 🥴.”

Palmer offered a glimpse at her birthday festivities, which included her 1-year-old son, Leodis, and ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“I don’t want to be long I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR! I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have. It’s my birthday but it’s my communities birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience.”

Palmer continued: “In that shared experience we know what it’s like to be as one in togetherness, in that community is where God lives. In that love, that hope and that joy. I am forever grateful to know that and to have that. This is 31! More pictures coming because me and my crew looked fly all night!!! (So mad I didn’t get a solo shot with my dad!!!)”

The public reunion between Palmer and Jackson, 30, comes after she dropped a domestic violence restraining order against him in May. Palmer initially requested the restraining order in November 2023, claiming in her petition that she had security footage from an incident earlier that month in which Jackson, 29, “trespassed” into her home and “threatened” her. He allegedly lunged toward Palmer before “striking” her and “throwing” her over the couch.

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer claimed “many instances of physical violence” took place throughout her two-year romance with Jackson. Palmer confirmed in her filing that she ended their relationship in October 2023 due to “the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” upon her.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge subsequently granted Palmer’s temporary restraining order. The court ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their child. Jackson was also prohibited from having visitation rights.

Jackson broke his silence about the situation one month later, writing via Instagram, “There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say.” He later filed a response to Palmer’s allegations, accusing his ex of being the “primary aggressor” in their relationship.

In May, Palmer reportedly dropped the restraining order, according to documents obtained by The Blast. The outlet noted that a domestic violence restraining order hearing was scheduled for July but was ultimately canceled after her attorney filed the documents. Palmer and Jackson were previously ordered to attend mediation in December 2023.