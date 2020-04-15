Awkwardness multiplied. Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber made light of the fact that he did not propose to her during season 24 of The Bachelor.

“You really didn’t make me no food?” Weber, 28, asked in a Wednesday, April 15, TikTok video, mouthing the words. Flanagan, dressed in an apron in the kitchen, replied, “Did you make me your wife?” which caused Dustin Kendrick to turn around in shock.

The 28-year-old attorney repeated, “It’s not rhetorical. Did you make me your wife?” The pilot then responded, “No, you know I didn’t.” Flanagan concluded: “So you should know I didn’t make you no food.”

Weber captioned the video, “Well this hits differently…”

In another TikTok on Wednesday, the Bachelorette alum recreated Ross’ “I’m fine” bit from season 10 of Friends.

Weber broke things off with Flanagan on The Bachelor. He went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss but ended their relationship in January. He attempted to reconcile with runner-up Madison Prewett in March after the finale aired, but days later, the two revealed they would not be rekindling their romance.

Flanagan and Weber were spotted hanging out in Chicago in late March. The pair are quarantining together with Kendrick.

The California native addressed speculation that the duo are an item earlier this month. “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said during the April 7 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

Kendrick, for his part, told Us Weekly exclusively on April 6 that he “would love to see something come out of this but timing just isn’t the best for them.”

As for Flanagan, her feelings for Weber are the real deal. “Kelley really likes Peter and has been into him since the day they met,” a source revealed earlier this month. “She was genuinely hurt, upset and confused when she was eliminated.”

