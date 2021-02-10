Mother-daughter bond. Kelly Dodd gushed about her daughter, Jolie, after the teen wrote her a loving letter amid her Real Housewives of Orange County drama.

“I don’t know why God blessed me with this angel @joliedodd,” Dodd, 45, captioned a photo of the card on Tuesday, February 9. “Thank you for the loving note that I needed so badly today and you surprised me without even knowing what’s going on @bravotv .. you amaze me everyday!! I’m so lucky to have you … #daughters #goodheart #myhero #blessed.”

The 14-year-old’s heartfelt note to the Bravo personality was written in red pen and addressed to “Mom.”

“I’m writing this to let you know how much I love you and how much you impact my life,” Jolie’s letter read. “Your [sic] one of the funniest, smart, compassionate, loving people I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to call you mom.”

The teenager, whose father is Dodd’s ex-husband Michael Dodd, noted that the duo have their “ups and downs,” but acknowledged that Kelly’s “heart always shines through regardless” of the situation.

“Thank you for working your ass off to make my life amazing and showing me the whole world. I can’t thank you enough for all you do for me,” she concluded. “I love you and hope you have an amazing day mommy!”

The Housewife’s controversial actions have been a hot topic since April 2020 when she said that the coronavirus pandemic is “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

She later publicly apologized, saying, “I’m not insensitive. I feel bad for all the families that have lost loved ones, and I do think we should all stay at home and protect everybody. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended, OK? I’m sorry.”

Earlier this year, Kelly made headlines when she joked that she was a COVID-19 superspreader while dining at a California restaurant without a face mask in January 2021.

She later addressed the drama on her Instagram Story, saying, “I’m not a superspreader because there’s nothing to spread. We all got the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread about superspreaders. The sheeple are mad.”

The Bravo star was fired by the Positive Beverage company for seemingly mocking California’s coronavirus restrictions the same month.

“Today was a rough day: our stakeholder Kelly Dodd was distanced from our company as an ambassador of the brand after the recent weeks and days of social media presence, indicating her opinions about people and the pandemic,” Positive Beverage’s founder and CEO Zach Muchnick said in a statement to Us Weekly last month. “Unfortunately, these values weren’t aligned with our tone and priorities of inclusion, diversity, wellness and health within every pillar of daily life.”

She later reacted to the company cutting ties with her, tweeting, “I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well. I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!”

Kelly sparked speculation that she had been dropped from RHOC the same week after she updated her Instagram bio to read: “Proud veteran castmember of #RHOC.”

She has since changed her bio back to “proud castmember of #RHOC,” with a source telling Us earlier this month that Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, was behind the initial switch.

“Rick made the edit Sunday to remove the beverage reference and added ‘veteran’ to reflect Kelly’s longtime tenure on the show,” the insider explained. “He never intended to suggest she’s no longer a cast member because she is still with the RHOC franchise.”