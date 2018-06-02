Kelly Osbourne flew to Vienna for a great cause. The TV personality attended the Life Ball Celebration in Austria on Saturday, June 2, and spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about HIV/AIDS awareness as well as her music career and her brother, Jack Osbourne.

The former Fashion Police host arrived in the city on Thursday, March 31, to attend the Life Ball 2018, an annual charity event to raise money for HIV and AIDS organizations.

“When something affects you in your soul and in your heart then you know it’s something you want to be a part of,” she told Us about why she decided to support the fundraiser, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “And people all over the world are so lost in this disease and what to do and how to talk about it and if by me lending my voice to it so people can understand it better, then I will do that.”

The Life Ball was founded in 1992 and has since become the largest charity event in Europe supporting people who are living with the disease. Other celebrities participating this year include Charlize Theron, Adrien Brody and Caitlyn Jenner.

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer, 33, revealed to Us that she might consider releasing new music this year after people have expressed interest in her singing career. “You’re like the 100th person to ask me that and I’m, like, maybe I should?” she told Us. The last time she released an album was the 2005 project, Sleeping in the Nothing.

When asked how her sibling Jack is doing, she told Us: “My brother’s amazing!”

As previously reported, the Dancing With the Stars alum’s wife, Lisa Osbourne, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on May 18, after six years of marriage. The pair, who got married in Hawaii in 2012, welcomed their third child, daughter Minnie, in February. They also share daughters Pearl, 6, and Andy, 3. The Haunted Highway star, 32, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram addressing the split.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” he wrote. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

“We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” the statement continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”

