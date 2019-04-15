Quite the handful! Kelly Ripa got more than she bargained for when longtime friend Andy Cohen took over Ryan Seacrest’s cohosting duties on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, April 15.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 50, joined cohost Ripa, 48, on the morning talk show while Seacrest, 44, had the day off. The duo walked out on stage together and the All My Children alum accidentally grabbed something that was not the Bravo television personality’s hand.

“I’m sorry! When we came out, I was not expecting the car to be there and I went to grab Andy’s hand, and I grabbed your crotch by accident,” the I Love You, Mom author told Cohen and the live audience after the unintentional touch. “I apologize. Nothing says Tax Day like that.”

Cohen took the mistake like a champ and quipped, “I love to be touched and I’ll take it any way I can get it!”

The SiriusXM radio host later posted a screenshot of the incident to his Instagram Stories and continued making jokes. He captioned the pic, which showed both Ripa and Cohen standing with their mouths open in shock: “Kelly reached around for my hand, but instead grabbed m’crotch!”

The pair also discussed Cohen’s son, Benjamin, whom the Andy Cohen Diaries author welcomed via surrogate in February. Ripa admitted that spending time with the newborn makes her “want to have another baby,” but her husband, Mark Consuelos, is not on board.

“I was putting it out there for [Mark] last night,” the Hope & Faith alum said. “He was like, ‘It’s all right. Let’s be grateful for what we have.’ But then he put on Game of Thrones and fell asleep, which was the anti-aphrodisiac.”

Ripa, who has been hosting Live since 2001, was one of the first celebrities to meet baby Benjamin. “Deeply in love,” she captioned a picture of herself holding the infant on February 28, weeks after his birth. “Thank you @bravoandy for bringing such joy to the world.”

The longtime daytime talk show host and the Riverdale actor, 48, eloped in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16.

