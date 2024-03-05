Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were witnesses to a honeymoon meltdown.

During the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the cohosts and power couple recalled a story about an unnamed celebrity they saw raging at hotel staff while they were on vacation.

“Mark and I were at a hotel with the kids. I’m not going to name the name, but there was a celebrity here and this celebrity was on their honeymoon,” Ripa, 53, said. “This celebrity asked to speak to the manager.”

“She was not happy,” Consuelos, 52, chimed in.

Ripa continued, “This person said that because the room was not up to standard, which, by the way, the rooms were gorgeous, but something happened, and this person said that it ruined her entire honeymoon. I was like, ‘She’s not going to enjoy being married.’”

Consuelos teased that the groom wasn’t “going to enjoy being married” either, “because that’s a rough one.”

While the mystery couple may have hit a honeymoon snag, Ripa and Consuelos have seemingly had better luck with their marriage.

Last month, the couple recreated a photo from their May 1996 wedding almost 28 years after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

“Viva Las Vegas ✨ Then ➡️ Now,” Ripa wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, alongside a throwback snap of the duo standing nose to nose on their special day and a present-day picture of them recreating the same pose at the chapel where they exchanged vows.

During a February segment of Live With Kelly and Mark, which the couple began hosting together in April 2023, Consuelos told his wife that “some of those feelings came back” and he “started getting sweaty” while driving to the chapel.

“We were 25-year-olds,” he added. “Our son [Michael] is 26. It doesn’t make any sense. In a city where people roll the dice every day here, this is one of the safest bets I’ve made.”

Ripa, who also shares daughter Lola, 22, and son Joaquin, 21, with Consuelos, previously opened up about the pair’s initial choice to hide their marriage from their All My Children costars.

“We worked together and we didn’t want it to be perceived that we couldn’t work together,” Ripa said on the daytime show in February, noting that they were able to hide the secret for months. “Nobody at [All My Children] knew we were even dating, much less married to each other.”

Although the beginnings of their marriage were veiled in mystery, Ripa and Consuelos now openly celebrate their affection for one another. In September 2023, the pair got flirty on air while discussing the Max reality series Naked Attraction, where contestants evaluate potential romantic partners based on their unclothed bodies.

Ripa questioned whether the exercise would’ve worked for her and Consuelos, asking if he would’ve loved “even the parts” of her body “that aren’t really apparent,” gesturing to her breasts.

“They were apparent,” Consuelos teased.

“You know what, I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you,” she joked. “What a gift I would’ve given up, because [you have] so many other gifts, but the feet are hard to look past.”