Kelly Ripa Jokes About Why Video Calls Feel Close to Infidelity

Getting down and dirty! Kelly Ripa joked about why virtual interviews can at times feel like cheating on her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“I love being with you even if it’s from a strange setup in my bedroom,” Ripa, 50, told Jimmy Fallon during her Wednesday, February 3, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like this is as close to infidelity as I will ever be.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost explained that she hoped Zoom chats from her family’s home amid the coronavirus pandemic would have been a thing of the past by 2021.

“I think I thought 2021 would be like the sequence in The Wizard of Oz where they’re in black-and-white and then the house lands and she opens the door and everything’s in color,” she explained. “I think I thought 2021 would happen and then, like, it’s over, we can all come outside, guys, and go play in the park. [But] it’s pretty much the same.”

Although how she interviews celebrities has changed over the past year, Ripa and her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, are still making their morning show work. In fact, the All My Children alum is celebrating her 20-year hosting Live anniversary this year.

Ripa revealed that she feels like it’s “only been three years” of her at the helm of the hit show, so she doesn’t get why it’s a “big deal.”

The former soap star did, however, reflect on the reason she almost passed on hosting the talk show, saying it had to do with her family.

“My only concern [in taking the gig] was that I was very early pregnant with our daughter, Lola, and nobody knew,” Ripa told Fallon, 46. “Nobody knew. Mark and I knew and nobody else knew.”

The New Jersey native’s hesitation came after she learned a psychic was coming on the show when she was just a “fill-in host” without knowing the cohost spot could become permanent.

“They said, ‘There’s going to be a psychic and she’s going to give you a reading if you don’t mind because we’re doing psychic week,'” Ripa recalled. “I said to Mark, ‘I’ve got to cancel, I can’t do this.’ He goes, ‘Oh, what, you think a psychic is going to figure out you’re pregnant?'”

The Hope & Faith alum, who shares Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49, had reason to be nervous, adding, “She figured out I was pregnant in three seconds!”