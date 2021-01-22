Save it for the DMs! Mark Consuelos made a suggestive remark about wife Kelly Ripa’s Instagram post, in keeping with the steamy social media exchanges the couple often have.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 50, shared a photo of herself in a colorful hoodie that read, “More glitter less Twitter” on Thursday, January 21. “This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram #dressingroom #greygardens,” she captioned the snap.

Consuelos, 49, chimed in via the comments section with an eyebrow-raising reply. “Baby … is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend,” he wrote.

Ripa then responded, “Sweets. Shush,” along with four laughing emojis.

The pair’s steamy Instagram conversations have become a hallmark of their relationship in recent years. In October 2020, they made headlines after she posted a throwback photo of Consuelos’ CHiPs Halloween costume, the tight pants of which showed what appeared to be a large bulge.

“Full disclosure,” the Riverdale star commented at the time. “I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”

Ripa then quipped, “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” to which Consuelos responded, “Pretty sure.”

After fans went wild for the pic, the Hope & Faith alum excluded the actor’s lower half from a follow-up post of their 2020 Halloween costumes. “A costumed how it started, how it’s going, and I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets,” she wrote. “All trick, no treat. #halloween 2020.”

Consuelos wished fellow Instagram users a happy holiday in the comments section at the time, while Ripa retorted, “This is why we can’t have nice things…..”

The twosome wed in May 1996 and are parents of son Michael, 23, daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 17. They have no trouble keeping the spark alive either.

“Kelly and Mark have this infectious energy when they’re together that’s just so upbeat and refreshing,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “They love to entertain friends, although, like everyone, that’s been a little tough as of late.”

Ripa revealed the secret to their healthy sex life in April 2020. “I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other,” she said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Quarantined With Bruce at the time. “We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun.”