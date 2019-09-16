



Kevin Federline would love to follow in his ex-wife Britney Spears ’ footsteps and score a Las Vegas residency.

“Obviously Vegas would be the greatest residency because it’s so close to home and I can be in and out of there, just like tonight,” the DJ, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, September 14, while hosting The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “My son [Sean Preston’s] birthday was today, and I had to come here. So I flew in, I got done with the show and I’m literally going right to the airport and flying home.”

The California native was married to the Grammy winner, 37, from 2004 to 2007. The former couple share sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13. K-Fed welcomed daughter Kori, 17, and son Kaleb, 15, in a previous relationship with actress Shar Jackson, as well as Jordan Kay, 8, and Peyton Marie, 5, with his wife, Victoria Prince.

Us broke the news of Spears’ second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, in January 2018. The show was set to kick off in February, but the “Toxic” singer announced a month before that she was going on a work hiatus following her father Jamie Spears‘ health scare.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” the Louisiana native said in a January statement. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

As for Federline’s music, the professional wrestler shared his goals with Us on Saturday. “I’d like to get more of the producing side because there’s no age limit on that,” he said. “I’m learning right now there’s really no age on deejaying because I see DJ’s out there right now that are older than me that are doing way better than me. So I just like to have fun and provide entertainment.”

The actor recently filed a restraining order against Britney’s father on behalf of their sons, Us confirmed earlier this month. “Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room,” a source told Us at the time. “Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.” According to another insider, the restraining order would restrict Jamie from contact with the teenagers for three years.

Federline and Britney also changed their custody agreement this month. The DJ gets the boys 70 percent of the time, while his ex-wife has 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, a source confirmed to Us.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

