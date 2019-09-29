Kevin Hart's Daughter Attends Homecoming As He Recovers From Spinal Injuries





Kevin Hart ’s daughter, Heaven Hart, attended her homecoming dance as the comedian continues to recover from spinal injuries he suffered in a car crash.

Kevin’s wife, Eniko Hart, shared photos of the 14-year-old wearing an emerald green minidress and sparkly heels on Sunday, September 29.

“She said yes to the dress!” Eniko captioned the photo of the teen, whose mom is the Jumanji star’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart. “The shoes not so much, nonetheless we made it work and she looked beautiful.”

“Aw I just love how you love his other children as if they were yours! Shes the daughter u never had,” one fan commented, prompting Eniko to reply, “Yep!”

Kevin also shares son Hendrix, 11, with his ex, while he and Eniko have a son named Kenzo who will be 2 in November.

As previously reported, Eniko, 35, has been by her husband’s side since his serious car accident earlier this month in Malibu.

The Night School star, 40, underwent back surgery on September 2 after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which was being driven by a pal, veered off Mulholland Highway, crashing into a wooden fence, rolling and landing in a ditch, according to a police report obtained by Us Weekly.

Actor Jared S. Black was behind the wheel and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman — who is Eniko’s personal trainer — was in the back of the vehicle. Both were trapped in the car and had to be removed by authorities before Black was transported to the hospital. The police report noted that Black was not under the influence.

Kevin has since returned home but “it’s going to take him many months to recover,” a source previously told Us, adding that his rehabilitation is “going to be extremely long and grueling.”

While the actor hasn’t returned to social media since his accident, Eniko has posted a few pics of their son Kenzo, including one of the 22-month-old in a gym. “Our baby is rapidly approaching terrible 2’s.. i can’t believe it!” she captioned the photo of the toddler standing next to an exercise ball on September 22. “He continues to bring US so much JOY, especially now that he’s talking.. lmao.. it’s way too much!”

