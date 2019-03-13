Not taking his responsibilities seriously? Khloé Kardashian is not pleased with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s approach to spending time with their 11-month-old daughter, True.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider explains that Kardashian, 34, is sympathetic to the 28-year-old NBA player’s schedule, but her tolerance only runs so deep. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” the source adds. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

Recently, Thompson lounged around with multiple women at a pool party in Miami on Thursday, March 7. The athlete was also spotted laughing at a Cleveland Cavaliers game in the Florida city on Friday, March 8.

Amid his work travels, the basketball player spent time with model Karizma Ramirez in New York City. The pair, who are reportedly not dating, hung out at Carbone restaurant on February 27 before meeting up again at Nobu on March 5.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February after he was caught cheating on his girlfriend of more than two years with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

A source previously revealed to Us that the Good American cofounder “is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part. Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

According to the insider, “She’s not a bitter or petty person. Khloé wants a healthy environment for True.”

The reality star slammed her haters in a Saturday, March 9, Instagram post. “’Your perception of me is a reflection of you.’ Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say,” she wrote. “What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else? Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement?”

She continued: “Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them.”

