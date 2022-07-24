Calling her out. Khloé Kardashian didn’t let Kim Kardashian slide without giving the Good American founder proper credit.

“OMG someone sent this in our group chat and it has me dyinggg like crying 💀😂,” the SKKN by Kim founder, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 23.

She posted a tweet that shared a TikTok video of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The 2010 Disney Channel Original Movie was edited together with video from a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers march along to a step routine while proudly chanting “camp rock,” Khloé, 38, Kendall Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian give judgmental looks. Kris Jenner, however, is having the time of her life on a zipline through the forest.

The accompanying tweet read, “This s–t has me so weak 😭 i feel like the facial expressions for each of them is so on point lmaoo.”

Khloé reshared Kim’s post via her own Instagram Story. “This hoe really said ‘someone’ knowing damn well it was me lol,” the Revenge Body host wrote alongside a screenshot.

“SOMEONE forgot to tag you in my last post @kimkardashian,” the following slide read.

The Skims founder replied via her Story. “Ok it was @khloekardashian,” Kim wrote with an eye roll emoji.

Though she doesn’t always get credit for being a meme queen, Khloé has the support of her family in more important ways. Her sisters “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly amid the public announcement that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is expecting a baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

The insider added, “As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Khloé dated Thompson, 31, on and off since 2016. They welcomed daughter True, now 4, in April 2018, shortly after news broke that the Canadian athlete cheated on the reality star with multiple women. They got back together for the last time in 2021 and were living together when news broke that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support after having an affair in March of that year. (Nichols welcomed son Theo in December.)

During season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé confessed that she learned about her ex’s infidelity “with the rest of the world” in December 2021, telling the camera that she felt “embarrassed” by the scandal playing out in the public eye. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face,” she said in a June episode. “It is humiliating.”

Weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan and Khloé are expecting a second child via surrogate this year. The child was conceived the month before the child support lawsuit went public.

