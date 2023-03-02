Laying down some sick bars! Khloé Kardashian and 4-year-old daughter True Thompson enjoyed some early morning bonding by putting their songwriting skills to the test.

The Kardashians star, 38, posted a video via Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, that featured the mother-daughter duo singing about being “fancy girls who know how to dress all the time.”

The Good American cofounder then directed her followers to another social media platform to enjoy a second performance. “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok,” she captured the sweet clip.

“We know how to do it, we know how to make it / We know how to do it and make it to ourselves, True crooned. “We know how to make it, our birthday cake / For myself, for my birthday, with mommy helping me.”

The Hulu personality followed up by emceeing her own verse, rapping, “Then my birthday is in June / And I’m gonna need you to help me make my cake, too.”

For both songs, Kardashian rocked a large brimmed Gucci cap and pink reflective shades. True, meanwhile, matched her mom by donning a fuzzy pink bucket hat and her own pair of mirrored oversized sunnies.

Friends of Kardashian quickly took to the comments section to praise the pair for their talent. “You betta freestyle True!!! 💗💗💗 I’m obsessed!!!” Rob Kardashian’s ex, Adrienne Bailon, wrote via Instagram. “We👏fancy👏girls!🕶💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕,” Kimora Lee Simmons replied.

Kardashian and True’s latest jam is well timed, with the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s birthday coming in June and True turning five next month.

Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson, who dated on and off from 2016 to 2021, welcomed their little girl in April 2018. They expanded her family in July 2022 with a second child via surrogate. The exes, who split ahead of their son’s birth, have remained tight-lipped about their infant’s name.

Kardashian often takes to social media to share mother-daughter time with her eldest and has often been candid about how important being a present parent is for her.

“I try and take her to every gymnastics class, and I schedule things around her schedule. I live and die by a schedule!” The. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021. “Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises.”

That same month, Khloé admitted that she considered herself to be a “strict” mom. “I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything. Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones,” she said in an Instagram video at the time.

While finding balance can be a struggle, the Revenge Body alum confessed that she embraces everything about motherhood.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a mother of two] even the hard parts,” she told Elle in August 2022. “[My kids] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”