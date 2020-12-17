Hold up, wait a minute! Sending out annual Christmas cards is a long-held tradition within the Kardashian-Jenner family — and one from the past boasts a major typo.

In the midst of the holiday season, an Instagram account called @90sanxiety shared photos of the famous bunch’s Christmas cards taken in the early 1990s. Many years later, Khloé Kardashian noticed that one of the cards incorrectly spelled her name as “Kholé.”

“Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 16. “So rude! The disrespect of it all lol.”

The KarJenners have gone all out for their Christmas cards in the past. They recruited celebrity photographer David LaChapelle in 2013 for an extravagant, carnival-themed shoot, and dressed in tuxedos for a card shot two years prior.

For the 2019 edition, Kim Kardashian opted to do a more simple card. The KKW Beauty mogul, 40, posed alongside her husband, Kanye West, and their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months. She matched with her children in grey athleisure outfits, while the 43-year-old rapper wore a long-sleeve white shirt.

In addition to commemorating the holidays with Christmas cards, the famous family also hosts an annual Christmas Eve party. While the celebration is typically hosted by Kris Jenner, she relinquished her hosting duties for last year’s occasion to Kourtney Kardashian. The gathering was attended by the likes of Kathy Griffin and Sia.

The Kardashian-Jenner family will celebrate Christmas a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Khloé spoke to a fan via Twitter about whether their yearly Christmas party would be “cancelled” because of the global health crisis.

“I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that,” the reality star replied. “But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before Flushed face We have to think of what is safest.”

Earlier this month, the Good American cofounder revealed that her family is canceling their annual party. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she tweeted to a fan on December 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978. I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”