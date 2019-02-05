She’s got a lot of experience in that department! Khloé Kardashian shared some wise words about love and loss with a follower who asked for advice on Monday, February 4.

After taking a short break from Twitter for a few days due to being sick, the Good American founder, 34, took some time to interact with fans on the social media platform when one commenter got personal. “Feeling really down lately,” the user wrote. “How does one get over a heart break?”

I’m sorry to hear that. And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. He will become stronger every day — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 5, 2019

Kardashian replied: “I’m sorry to hear that. And as cliché as it sounds, time really does heal everything. I’m sorry for what you’re going through but give yourself time. [You] will become stronger every day.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who welcomed her now-9-month-old daughter, True, amid a headline-making cheating scandal surrounding her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — also told fans that she’s “doing so good.”

Thompson, 27, was caught being unfaithful to the reality star with multiple women just days before she went into labor in April 2018. Since then, Kardashian has had to relive the drama as it played out on episodes of the hit E! series months later. However, she ultimately decided to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted ahead of the footage airing in November. “The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Prior to her rocky relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. During their marriage, she stuck with the former NBA player despite his unfaithfulness and battle with addiction. She even paused on their divorce proceedings following Odom’s near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in December 2016.

The following year, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former couple had cut off all ties of communication with one another. “She’s aware that he’s off the wagon and she has known it for a long time, so it’s not a surprise to her,” an insider told Us in November 2017. “She wishes for the best for him.”

