She’s a survivor. Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, is celebrating her 1st birthday on Friday, April 12, but the special day is clouded with bittersweet memories for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Kardashian, 34, gave birth to her only child with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after he was caught cheating with multiple women. The Strong Looks Better Naked author seemingly referenced the difficult year by posting a powerful Nikita Gill quote on social media.

The message, which was posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 11, read, “If you want to know what it’s like to survive hell and still come our shining brighter than the sun, just look into the eyes of a woman who has survived intense damage and refused to allow it to destroy her softness.”

On Wednesday, April 10, the reality television personality admitted that she is having a hard time dealing with her offspring’s upcoming birthday. “Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is,” she tweeted. “I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment bring me the tissue.”

The KUWTK star gave the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, another chance after he cheated in April 2018, but she called it quits on their two-plus-year relationship in February after he was caught hooking up with Jordyn Woods at a party in Los Angeles.

Woods, 21, broke her silence about the scandal on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, and confirmed that although the professional athlete did kiss her, things did not go as far as some people thought. “[There was] no passion, no nothing,” she explained. “No tongue … no making out.”

Longtime family friend Larsa Pippen told Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian is doing “great” in the wake of the drama. As for what the Good American cofounder has planned for the baby girl’s big day? Pippin, 44, could not reveal many details, but did say the party is “going to be so much fun.”

