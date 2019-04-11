Khloé Kardashian is coming out on top! Exactly one year after the Good American cofounder’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was first outed for cheating on her while she was pregnant, Kardashian’s close pal Larsa Pippen revealed she’s doing “great.”

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, added that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is “amazing” while speaking to Us Weekly at the boohooMAN x Quavo launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10.

Pippen will be on hand to celebrate Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter True’s first birthday in the coming days. She told Us, “It’s going to be so much fun,” noting Pippen’s daughter, Sophia, “is really excited.”

Days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, gave birth to her only child, photos and videos of the 28-year-old athlete kissing another woman began to surface. Multiple sources confirmed to Us at the time that Thompson had cheated with several women throughout his then-girlfriend’s pregnancy.

Though Kardashian and Thompson stayed together for nearly 10 months after the scandal, things came to an end in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a Los Angeles house party.

The second round of infidelity led Kardashian to call it quits on their relationship. “Khloé is doing really well,” a source told Us in March. “She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the entrepreneur announced her newest gig, being an executive producer on an upcoming Investigation Discovery series titled Twisted Love, which will “explore what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.” The show will feature stories of “poisoned passions, scandalous affairs and real-life fatal attractions,” according to a press release.

Kardashian shared her excitement for the project in a statement released by the network. “Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” she said.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!