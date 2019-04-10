Strange timing? Khloé Kardashian is stepping behind the camera on Investigation Discovery’s new series Twisted Love, the network announced on Wednesday, April 10. The series will “explore what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy.” It will feature “poisoned passions, scandalous affairs and real-life fatal attractions.”

Kardashian, 34, expressed her enthusiasm for her executive producer role — her second with the network. “Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stated in the press release.

While the show was announced at Discovery’s upfront presentation in New York City, the timing is a bit ironic. On April 10, 2018 – exactly one year ago – footage surfaced of Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissing another woman while Kardashian was only days away from giving birth to True Thompson.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been involved with several women while the Good American founder was pregnant. The pair stayed together. Then, in February 2019, Thompson was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party. Woods confirmed that the NBA pro kissed her, but there was “no passion.”

Following the incident, Kardashian tweeted that Woods was the “reason [her] family broke up,” but later placed the blame on Thompson, adding that this time “wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” she tweeted on March 2. “This was Tristan’s fault.”

Kardashian did acknowledge the timing and title of the series just hours after the announcement. “My TV show titles are very ironic LOL,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “These titles and TV shows have been in the works for years. Twisted Sisters had been on air and is going into its second season.”

Twisted Love will premiere on Investigation Discovery in 2020.

