Some friendly competition. Khloé Kardashian joined in on the fun after Dwayne Johnson jokingly compared the butt on his wax figure at Madame Tussauds to her own.

During a visit to the Las Vegas-based wax museum on Wednesday, April 27, the former professional wrestler, 49, offered some critiques about his figure compared to those around him.

“I gotta introduce you to my neighbor. I mean, guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?” Johnson said as he walked over to a wax model of Kardashian, 37, in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

While posing next to the Good American founder’s figure, Johnson pointed out the difference in their rear ends. “Wait a second. I mean, guys, that’s amazing,” he said before pretending to ask the museum to “add a little bit more” to his figure’s backside. “Give me some glutes like that!”

Kardashian, for her part, reposted the Red Notice actor’s video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock.” The California native noted that Madame Tussauds “hooked me up” when designing the little details.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been candid about her ever-changing look after facing scrutiny from trolls. Last year, an unfiltered bikini photo of Kardashian made headlines when it was scrubbed from the internet.

At the time, the TV personality took to social media to address the controversy as all traces of the snap were erased. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption in April 2021. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

Kardashian continued: “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it. This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me. … My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian also used her online platform to shut down claims that she altered boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s appearance. “Hmmm. I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!” Khloé’s sister, 41, wrote alongside a photo of the couple during a cozy dinner. “How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend.”

The Skims founder also shared a video version of the photo which included her and the comedian, 28, leaning in for a kiss. Kim clarified that she only applied a “grainy filter” to the final version on Instagram.

