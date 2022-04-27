Bringing the receipts! Kim Kardashian shut down claims that she photoshopped boyfriend Pete Davidson — and she had the PDA-packed clip to prove it.

“I didn’t realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my Photoshop post. If you thought that was good I have so much more,” Kardashian, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 27, before calling out accusations about her April 11 photo with Davidson, 28.

The reality star noted that only a “grainy filter” was added to her recent social media snap. “Hmmm. I guess Pete’s jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he’s laughing in mid convo!” the KKW Beauty founder, who started dating Davidson late last year, continued. “How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend.”

Kardashian uploaded a clip of her and Davidson leaning in for a kiss to support her point. “Late nite snack,” the California native initially captioned the Instagram photo earlier this month. The compilation included a glimpse at the couple’s intimate Italian dinner following The Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles.

The Skims founder’s clarification comes shortly after she addressed accusations that she erased her belly button in a photo shoot pic.

“Come on guys. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 26, before following it up with a joke. “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

The Kardashian family have previously been a topic of conversation when it comes to their social media presence. Earlier this year, Kim came under fire when to followers it appeared as if she photoshopped Khloé Kardashian‘s 4-year-old daughter, True, over Kylie Jenner‘s 4-year-old daughter, Chicago.

In January, the Selfish author posted photos from a trip to Disneyland that Khloe, 37, later called into question when she took her daughter to Disneyland “for the first time” three months later. “Welllppp I f–ked this one up,” the Good American cocreater tweeted earlier this month. “Anyways … let’s focus on something else. Our show, [The Kardashians], airs in a few days.”

Kim, for her part, explained on Tuesday why she chose to replace Stormi with True.

“The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside photos of her pink and blue aesthetic on the app.

The businesswoman went on to thank her niece for “taking one for the team” when it came to keeping her “well-planned out” Instagram grid theme going. “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for, and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” Kim added. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

