Her man by her side! While ringing in her new reality show’s success, Kim Kardashian offered an adorable look at her growing romance with Pete Davidson.

“THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE! We premiered two weeks ago and I’m blown away that we had the highest premiere in HULU History! Beyond grateful when we heard that news!!” the reality star, 41, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos on Tuesday, April 26. “Also I felt so honored to wear a special dress to the special night! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before he passed away and I just felt the magic in him when I wore it! 🕊.”

The social media post included new photos from Kardashian’s night out with Davidson, 28. The duo were holding hands on the way to the premiere — with the comedian by his girlfriend’s side as she celebrated her Hulu show’s debut earlier this month.

Even though Davidson appeared at the Los Angeles event, he chose not to walk the red carpet. “I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here,” the Skims founder told E! News in April. “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing.”

Kardashian and Davidson sparked romance rumors after they worked together during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021. The romance marked the California native’s first public relationship following her split from Kanye West. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Ahead of The Kardashians debut, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she wouldn’t mind showing her connection with Davidson on screen. “I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” she told Variety in March. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

One month later, the TV personality opened up about how her bond with Davidson started to grow at the right time. “I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” the businesswoman told Hoda Kotb on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast this month. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.”

Kardashian added. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun. Sometimes … you just happen to be open to it.”

