A red carpet debut? Kim Kardashian addressed whether she plans to appear at the Met Gala with Pete Davidson by her side — and nothing is off the table.

“You’re going to have to wait and find out. I think we’re still figuring it out it!” Kardashian, 41, teased during an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, April 7. The reality star, who was celebrating her upcoming Hulu series, was joined by Davidson, 28, at the Los Angeles premiere.

“He’s here to support me. It’s my thing,” the Skims founder shared with E! News, noting that the comedian chose not to walk the red carpet with her. “I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.”

Kardashian originally sparked romance rumors with Davidson after they worked together during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. Earlier that year, the beauty mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

After being declared legally single last month, Kardashian gushed about her new relationship and the next chapter of her life. “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!’” she said about her man during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

That same month, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that she hasn’t ruled out showing off the romance on screen. “I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” she told Variety. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While reflecting on the romance, the California native recently opened up about how serious her bond with Davidson has become. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian told Robin Roberts during a Wednesday, April 6, interview. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

At the time, Kris Jenner, offered her stamp of approval when calling Davidson “a really nice guy.” Her sister Khloé Kardashian also pointed out that the Meet Cute star “just makes [Kim] laugh and she laughs all the time.”

