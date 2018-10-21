Make a wish! Kim Kardashian turned 38 on Sunday, October 21, and sister Khloé Kardashian was full of love for the KKW beauty mogul.

While Kanye West and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also shared sweet messages for Kim on social media, the Good American designer’s adoring tribute took the cake, referencing the growing bond she shares with her big sis after a trying year.

“Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to,” the Revenge Body host, 34, she captioned a gallery of photos of her and the Selfish author. “To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either.”

Khloé appeared to be referencing her troubles with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she thanked her sibling for being by her side through their ups and downs over the past 365 days. “I am so impressed by the woman, wife and mother you have become. I’m so thankful for us getting closer over the last year. You’re a f–king rider! Without you I would be lost! Crazy shit happens to us all of the time, but how f–king lucky are we that we get to experience this crazy thing called life with one another? I know for certain, that no matter what happens to any of us, we will always be OK because we have one another. I hope you have the happiest of birthdays Keeks! I pray that every wish you have, it comes true. You are so deserving! I love you!! Until the end of time, I love you!!!”

Khloé and Kim have grown closer in 2018, with both women welcoming babies within three months of one another — Khloé gave birth to daughter True, 6 months, whom she shares with Thompson, in April. Kim, meanwhile, welcomed 8-month-old Chicago with West via surrogate in January.

Kim also stuck up for her younger sibling during Thompson’s April cheating scandal, unfollowing the NBA player on social media.

One day before her birthday post, Khloé shared an inspirational message about healing a broken heart on Instagram Stories. “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,” the post read. “You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the fashion mogul still plans to move to Cleveland with True to be closer to Thompson. However, a second insider told Us that she’s wary to leave her L.A. support system after his April cheating scandal.

“The doubts [have begun] to creep in,” the insider said, adding that “things have been extremely strained” between the pair. “Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

The Kocktails With Khloé host wasn’t the only one showing her appreciation for Kim: The TV personality’s husband, West, celebrated the big day early with a romantic tweet, a special song and plenty of flowers.

Kendall, 22, also gave Kim a touching tribute with a throwback video of the reality star over the years. “I’m thankful for the life we’re living now, my family that I have,” a younger Kim tells the camera in the clip.

The short video also includes late family members like Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, and a young Rob Kardashian telling their dad that his big sister has a boyfriend before she throws him in the pool.

Mom Kris took to Twitter with adoring words for her daughter on Sunday, writing, “I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day @kimkardashian … I love you. Mommy.”

I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day @kimkardashian…i love you. Mommy ❤️ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 21, 2018

As for Kylie, 21, she added a video from her shared Kylie Cosmetics collection with Kim, writing, “I love you Kimmy.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who has been feuding with the entrepreneur for much of the year, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has yet to post a public birthday tribute to her sister.

