She knows her worth. Khloé Kardashian opened up about the difficult choice she made to break up with her ex Tristan Thompson after he was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian, 34, got real about the split by posting a telling quote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 20. “Sometimes walking away has nothing to do with weakness, and everything to do with strength,” the screenshot read. “We walk away not because we want others to realize our value and worth, but because we finally realize our own.”

The Good American cofounder ended her relationship with Thompson, 28, in February, days after he was spotted “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Cavaliers center was previously caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in April 2018, days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, now 13 months.

Earlier on Monday, Kardashian admitted on the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast that she doesn’t “feel a sense of urgency” to start dating again. “I’m not even thinking like that,” the Revenge Body host explained. “I’m so in love with True and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer, but I’m working … on myself. Mind, body and soul — another cliché.”

She continued, “I’m just happy. I need to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through. My focus right now is True.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also revealed on the podcast that her split with Thompson is still “really raw” and difficult to talk about, but she does her best to stay positive for her daughter. “She feels energy,” Kardashian noted. “I do everything in my power to not put any, sort of, heavy energy around her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!