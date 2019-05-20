Me, myself and I! Three months after Khloé Kardashian’s dramatic breakup with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the Good American cofounder opened up about where she stands when it comes to dating again post-split.

“No, I’m not even thinking like that,” Kardashian, 34, said during a “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast interview released on Monday, May 20, when asked whether she has her sights set on anyone at the moment. “I’m not on any [dating sites], but I don’t care to be.”

She continued: “I’m so in love [with my daughter] True, and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer, but I’m working … I’m working on myself. Mind, body and soul — another cliché. I’m just happy. I need to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through. My focus right now is True.”

Kardashian went on to note that she doesn’t “feel a sense of urgency” when it comes to finding love again or even “going on a date,” which she simply doesn’t “want to” do.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author called it quits on her relationship with the athlete, 28, in February after he was caught “making out” with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Thompson had previously weathered a cheating scandal that made headlines in April 2018, days before the reality star gave birth to their 13-month-old daughter, True, when photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player being unfaithful began to surface. Though Kardashian stayed committed to making their relationship work for nearly 10 months, Thompson’s infidelity with Woods, 21, was her final straw.

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. She had filed for divorce in December 2013, but later withdrew the paperwork after the 39-year-old’s near-fatal overdose so that she could act as his caretaker while he recovered. Months later, the E! TV personality re-filed and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

When asked during her “Divorce Sucks” interview whether she’d ever get married again, Kardashian replied, “Yes!”

