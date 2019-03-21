Trying to stay strong. Khloé Kardashian reflected on believing “lies” and questioning “truths” on social media one month after Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian, 34, posted a screenshot of a thought-provoking message via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 21. “I can never understand which is more painful,” the message read. “The lies i believed or the truths i did not.”

The 28-year-old professional basketball player was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s now-estranged best friend, 21, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17. The Good American cofounder later confronted both Thompson and Woods separately, and they both admitted to the hookup. Kardashian subsequently ended her two-plus-year relationship with the NBA star, who was caught cheating on her with multiple women days before she gave birth to their now 11-month-old daughter, True, in April 2018.

The model later admitted on Jada Pinkett Smith’s web series, Red Table Talk, that she drunkenly kissed Thompson at the bash, but there was “no passion, no nothing” behind the smooch. She also revealed that having sex was “never a consideration.”

Malika Haqq, Kardashian’s longtime BFF, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, March 17, that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is “doing really good” after the scandal.

“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” Haqq, 36, explained. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member. You know how your mother was like, ‘You’re in trouble, you’re wrong, but I still got your back.’ That’s the nature of our relationship.”

Kardashian and Thompson are no longer in a relationship, but they’re doing everything in their power to have a cordial coparenting relationship for the sake of their child. “He is a good dad to her,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote via Twitter on Saturday, March 16. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!