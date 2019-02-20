Looking back! Just a few months before Us Weekly confirmed that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the couple attended the model’s 21st birthday party.

While the social media influencer celebrated her big day with a birthday dinner, a luncheon, a bowling party and an over-the-top Miami bash, Kardashian, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, were only around for some of the festivities. The now exes helped ring in Woods’ 21st at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City California, which was closed to the public, on September 21.

Thompson and the reality star walked into the event holding hands and were spotted playing air hockey against Kourtney Kardashian and a male teammate.

Later that night, Khloé’s older sis posted a video on her Instagram Story of the NBA player serenading the Good American creator in the backseat of a car, which she captioned, “Third wheel life.” Thompson sang, “Living my best life with this woman,” before licking Khloé’s nose.

Woods told Us Weekly exclusively in September why she thought the athlete and the reality star made such a great couple. “I think they just have fun together,” Kylie Jenner’s best friend said. “I feel like they have great chemistry, so that works out well.”

News broke that Woods hooked up with Thompson on Tuesday, February 19. A source told Us that the pair were cozied up and “making out” at a house party on Sunday, February 17.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” the insider added. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Woods has been Jenner’s best friend for years, and they hung out hours before the scandal broke. The makeup mogul revealed to Vogue in June 2018 that they were living together, and the two collaborated on Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie x Jordyn Collection. In 2016, Woods modeled for Khloé’s Good American clothing line.

