Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Spotted Hiking After Reconciliation

Working it out! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted hiking together in California following their recent reunion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the NBA player, 29, went for a walk through the Malibu Hills on Wednesday, September 2. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair dressed all in black athletic gear and seemingly in good spirits on the scenic outing. One month earlier, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the off-on couple is giving their romance another try.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” an insider said at the time.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources revealed to Us that the couple was self-isolating together in Los Angeles with their 2-year-old daughter, True. The extended family time has made a good impression on the Good American cofounder, who has high hopes for her future with the basketball star.

“Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” a source said in August, noting that Thompson is trying to get traded to a California-based NBA team to be closer to his family. Soon after, Us reported that the couple is looking to buy a home together in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods of California.

The pair’s reconciliation comes more than a year after they called it quits in 2019 when the Canadian athlete was caught cheating with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. While broken up, Kardashian and Thompson made great strides in their coparenting relationship — but there were always stronger feelings between them.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” another source revealed after the couple got back together. “They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together.”

Though neither Kardashian nor Thompson has addressed their reconciliation publicly, Scott Disick all but confirmed the news in a playful Instagram comment last month.

“@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, replied after Kardashian posted a bikini pic.