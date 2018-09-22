Tagging along. Kourtney Kardashian may be dating Luka Sabbat, but she played the third wheel to sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on their recent night out.

“Third wheel life,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram Story video posted to her account on Saturday, September 22, of her sister and Thompson getting mushy.

In the clip, the basketball player can be heard saying, “Living my best life, with this beautiful woman,” in a singsong voice as he pulls her head in for what one assumes will be a kiss, only to lovingly lick her nose. “Living my best life,” he repeats.

The athlete also bonded with Khloé’s elder sister, teasing her about her penchant for safety. “Tristan’s making fun of me for wearing a seatbelt in the third row,” Kourtney says in an Instagram Story posted by Khloé on Saturday.

“Safety first though, cause guess who’s gonna have the literal last laugh,” Khloé can be heard saying in response. The camera then pans to Thompson, who laughs before adding, “Safety first, motherf–ker.”

As Khloé’s Instagram Stories revealed, the trio also spent some time playing air hockey with one another at Pinz Bowling Alley in Studio City, California on Friday, September 21, while attending the 21st birthday party of Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Their evening of fun comes on the heels of a solo outing for the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, who was spotted at Warwick in West Hollywood on Wednesday, September 19.

Thompson was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host in April with multiple women just days before welcoming their 5-month-old daughter, True. The two have since reconciled, with an insider telling Us Weekly in early September that the twosome are discussing engagement. “Khloé and Tristan are doing better than anyone could have expected,” the insider said, adding, “Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again. She believes him.”

A separate source also told Us that the reality star plans to leave Los Angeles and move back to Cleveland, where Thompson is based.

