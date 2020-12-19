A curious sister! Khloé Kardashian had multiple questions about Kourtney Kardashian’s super sexy holiday photoshoot, which she shared via Instagram on Friday, December 18.

“My presence is a present,” Kourtney, 41, captioned two photos of herself seemingly dressed up like a Christmas present. In one photo, the Poosh founder sits on a stool, showing off her toned legs and knee-high red leather boots. In the second snap, she stands in front of her Christmas tree, showing off the plunging green velvet mini dress.

“Can you explain what’s happening here?” Khloé, 36, asked in one comment. In another, she added, “What is this for?”

Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner also reacted to the pics, commenting, “Cutie.”

The photos were actually based on Nancy Gould‘s 1996 Playboy cover. In a separate Instagram post, the mother of three recreated the cover look, with her hair and makeup matching Gould’s look. Her earrings appeared to be red Christmas ornaments, crafted by Veronique Vicari Barnes.

Kourtney’s makeup was done by Tonya Brewer and the shoot was styled by Dani Michelle. Hairstylist Glen Coco blew out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s locks and also took the photos with “just a red backdrop and a Nikon and a flash,” he shared via his Instagram account.

Fans are extra excited about this look, possibly because they won’t get to see the famous family’s massive celebration this year. Earlier this month, the Good American cofounder revealed via Twitter that the annual Christmas Eve party had been canceled for the first time since 1978.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” she tweeted on December 6. “So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. … Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”