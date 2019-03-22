Khloe: ‘Sometimes the Person You Want Most Is the Person You’re Best Without’

Khloé Kardashian’s decision to end her relationship with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after she found out he cheated with Jordyn Woods was difficult, but she now knows it was for the best.

Kardashian, 34, penned a lengthy essay via Instagram on Friday, March 22, about “letting go” of those who are not ready to give love. The Good American cofounder started her post with a quote from Deborah Reber that read, “Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realizing that the only person you really have control over is yourself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then added her own insight. “We have to learn to stop taking on peoples problems as if they are our own,” she wrote. “Loving people does not mean we have to carry their burdens and confusions on our back. Sadly, You can only express your opinion on a situation. You can’t want their life more than they do. … You forcing your beliefs and dreams down ones throat is only going to cause resentment and possibly manifest deeper issues. Possibly to the point of no return.”

She continued, “Stop shattering your own heart by trying to make a relationship (friend, family, partner) work that clearly isn’t meant to work. We have to stop trying to repaint people’s colors. We have to learn to believe the love we AREN’T given. You can’t love someone into loving you. (God I wish it were that easy) You can’t force someone to be loyal, kind, understanding. You can’t force someone to be the person you need them to be. Even if it’s for their own good!! Sometimes the person you want most is the person you’re best without.”

Kardashian admitted that it took her “so many years” to accept that everything happens for a reason and “God always has a plan.” She noted: “Even in the darkest of places… Our Lord sees His vision. … Don’t put your happiness on hold for someone (family, friend, partner) who isn’t holding on to you.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author concluded her powerful post with another quote: “A Girl once told me… Be careful when trying to fix a broken person. For you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces.”

The reality television star split from Thompson, 28, in February, shortly after she learned that he was seen “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles. The NBA player was previously caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, now 11 months.

While the Revenge Body host and the professional athlete are no longer together, they are keeping things cordial for the sake of their child. “[Khloé is] doing her best to keep them on good terms,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “Khloé stayed with Tristan [after the first cheating scandal] because of True, hoping to be a family forever.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!